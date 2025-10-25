Woman Wants To Take Care Of Her Nieces And Nephews While Her Sister Is At A Mental Health Facility, But Her Husband Thinks That’s A Bad Idea

Taking care of someone else’s family in times of crisis is never easy, but should you feel forced to sacrifice for family when you can barely afford your own family’s needs?

This man and his wife were already struggling with their financial needs, so when his wife suggested housing her sister’s 4 children, he felt it was too much to handle.

He snapped, while she got mad at him for saying no.

Read the full story below.

Wife wants sister’s 4 kids to stay with us while she goes to mental health facility My wife wants her sister’s 4 kids to stay with us while her sister checks in to a health care facility for a mental breakdown. She lives on the mainland, and we live in Maui, Hawaii. We have 3 children already, ages 13, 10, and 1. We also take her niece to school and watch her afterward until her mom gets off work around 7 or 8 pm.

This man was hesitant to agree because of their current financial condition.

We are by no means financially able to care for her sister’s children on a longer term, especially with the prices where we live. I don’t know how long this will be for. Her sister has a husband who is there, but she doesn’t want to leave the kids with him, saying she doesn’t trust he will care for them properly.

The children’s stepfather agreed to send the kids to them.

He is agreeing to send them here. They are 12, 11, 7, and 5. Three are not his, but the youngest is. The 3 older ones’ father passed away sadly at a young age from cancer.

When he expressed his refusal, his wife got mad at him.

So, she woke me up last night at midnight telling me the plans they made, and I kind of snapped. My wife and I haven’t been on good terms for a while now, and I feel this will only add to our problems. I feel really bad, but I don’t think we should be the ones to take them in, as they are a big family. Now, my wife is mad at me, telling everyone I said they are not allowed here. AITA?

Is caring for the children the right thing to do, or is he right to refuse to take them in?

It’s hard to care for others when your own family is already stretched thin.

