Woman Warned Her Friend That Her Baby Tends To Grab Things And Break Them, But Her Friend Didn’t Listen And It Cost Her £2300

Most babies enter a phase where they tend to grab everything they see in sight.

If your baby grabbed something that was expensive and broke it, would you take responsibility for it and replace it?

This woman has a 6-month-old son, and she warned her friend about his habit of grabbing personal stuff and breaking it.

Despite her warnings, the friend chose to hold the baby while wearing expensive sunglasses and handling her phone.

AITA for refusing to pay for our friends now broken Iphone and sunglasses that our son broke I am 28F, and my husband is 32M. Our son in question is 6 months old. Whenever someone holds him, we warn them that he’ll try to grab your glasses or phone, and sometimes even your hair. We are trying to break this habit, but he is 6 months old. I warned my husband that a friend of mine (33F), let’s call her Jean, came to visit and wanted to hold him. Which we didn’t mind at all.

I warned her about it all, saying, “Oh, it’s best taking your sunglasses off your head. He’ll grab them.” Now, these are Gucci sunglasses costing almost 800 pounds. To me, this is a crazy amount for sunglasses, but each to their own. She rolled her eyes at me and accused me of hogging my own baby. I warned her again. She said, “It’s fine.” So she stood holding him.

She took her phone out wanting to take a selfie, which again I am fine with as long as it’s not posted. I don’t want a pic of him online as of yet. He, of course, grabbed her sunglasses, got excited as he got them, waved his hands about the sunglasses, and they flew. She screamed, scaring him. He panicked and flailed, hitting her iPhone to the floor.

I quickly took him as she was freaking out. She says I need to buy her a new iPhone 16 and replace her sunglasses. Or give her the money for them, which is £2300. I said, “We can’t pay that as that’s not even my monthly wage. Plus, I am on maternity, but also I don’t feel like I should, as you ignored my warnings.”

I’m called heartless for not being more understanding of her upset. I was more concerned with calming down my son. My husband just shrugged, telling her I did warn her. So, AITA?

