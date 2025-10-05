Woman Was Casually Walking Across A Parking Lot To Have Lunch, And Was Completely Confused Why A Man Assumed She Was Working There

Sometimes, people make the strangest assumptions about others.

This woman was walking across a parking lot to get lunch with her coworker.

A man pulled up and assumed she was working at the parking lot.

When he told her he couldn’t find any parking, she didn’t know how to answer him.

Where am I supposed to park?? About 10 years ago, I worked in an office building near a train station. At lunch time, we’d often walk over to the parade of shops opposite the train station to grab some lunch. The quickest way to get to said shops was through one of the train station car parks.

Now, part of this car park is a private car park for another office building. And, therefore, it has a barrier to stop random people parking there. The other part of the car park is pay and display. There’s no ticket booth or anything like that.

So, on this particular day, we’re walking across this car park and chatting away. On the way to the shop, a guy pulls up in a Merc and rolls down his window to talk to us. I figure he’s going to ask for directions. He says to me, “I can’t find a parking space.”

I looked at him for a minute and said, “Ok?” “I’m not sure what to suggest. There’s another car park up the road?”

He says, “Oh, I thought you worked here.” Worked where? In a surface car park? I will add, we casually dress at work, so no, I wasn’t dressed like a traffic warden or anything. Just a woman in her 20s wearing jeans and a top, walking to the shop in her lunch break.

There wasn’t any yelling or anything like that. Just me and my friend extremely confused why a guy would think I work in a car park. I’m not entirely sure what he was expecting of me even if I did work in that car park. Did he think I had an extra parking space hidden for him in my back pocket?

Some people look down on others like they’re above everyone else.

