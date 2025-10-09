Woman Was Dumped By Her Boyfriend Out Of The Blue, So She Avoided Him When He Was Grieving And Needed Emotional Support

Getting over an ex is not a walk in the park.

This woman spent months trying to get over her ex, who dumped her out of the blue.

Soon after, he needed her emotional support after his mom died.

So she told him that her shoulders are not available for him to cry on.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for telling my ex im not responsible for his grief? I was dating a guy for 4 years. We were very close, and our relationship wasn’t perfect. But I was absolutely blindsided when he left me. After four years of being happy, suddenly, he just said it wasn’t working.

When 1 pushed, he told me all these problems he’s had with me through our relationship. He never actually told me these, and since then, we haven’t talked. In the last year of our relationship, his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. And I do think a big part of why our relationship fell apart was I never got along with his mother.

She regularly insulted me and treated me like I wasn’t anyone important. Once at dinner, I went for a second helping of food. And she “randomly” started talking about articles she read about over eating and obesity. Her son literally weighed more than me.

A year before we broke up, she surprised both her kids with a family trip. She paid for her daughter’s boyfriends way. But she told my ex she didn’t realize I would want to go so she didn’t pay. We had been dating for 2 more years than his sister and her boyfriend.

I didn’t even expect her to pay for me. But she didn’t even tell me about the trip until I couldn’t do anything really. I couldn’t book time off work to come on the trip, so I skipped it entirely. All that to say I really didn’t like his mom. But I always blamed him more because he was the one who should have defended me.

A couple days ago, my ex reached out and told me his mom died. I gave the respectful normal response of “Hey, I’m sorry. I hope you get through it.” He didn’t get the hint and kept texting me and asking me to hang out. The issue is he absolutely broke my heart out of the blue. I became very depressed and doubted myself for months. And I worked hard for this past year to get past him.

So him coming to me for support really angered me and here’s where I may have been the jerk. I told him his grief over his mother isn’t my responsibility. I said his mom was always horrible to me, so I don’t feel obligated to help him on her behalf. To me, that was the most horrible thing I said and I regret that a bit.

I added that if he wanted my shoulder to cry on he shouldn’t have dumped me the way he did. He blew up at me and called me insensitive. And I haven’t responded since then. But I really want to know am I the jerk here.

Emotional support is a relationship perk.

