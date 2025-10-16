Woman Was Given Only Four Months To Prepare For Her Sister’s Destination Wedding, So She Questioned Whether Attending Would Push Her Family Past Their Limits

Celebrating big milestones like weddings can be exciting, but they can also put family members in tough positions when expectations are set too high.

With two kids, a busy partner, and just four months to prepare, one woman wondered if attending their sibling’s destination wedding was even possible.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to go to my siblings wedding in the Caribbean My sibling is getting married in the Caribbean. I am a SAHM of 2 kids and my partner works long hours.

Her sibling also gave her incredibly little notice.

We were given 4 months’ notice to book flights, get passports for all of us, and try to get time off of my partner’s work. The lack of time in planning, the expense in passports, flights, and accommodations—everything.

No one else seems to understand why this is a big deal for her.

My sibling also thinks it’s no big deal and hasn’t come to the understanding why I haven’t booked just myself or my family. AITA for not wanting to go?

Four months doesn’t sound like near enough time to prepare.

What did Reddit think?

This user provides a much-needed reminder that whether they choose to go is 100% their prerogative.

All they can really do is just tell their family the truth and hope for the best.

This commenter agrees that it’s just way too quick of a turnaround, especially for a family.

Planners of destination weddings don’t always understand that their guests can’t just drop everything to attend.

She could practically already feel the disappointment from her family building.

Her sibling may see her decision as selfish, but she saw it as the only practical one.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.