Woman Was Grocery Shopping When An Older Man Approached Her And Asked Where A Certain Product Was, But He Was Quite Rude When She Said No
by Heide Lazaro
Pexels/Reddit
Some customers have weird logic.
Imagine shopping at a grocery store when someone else asks you if you know where something is.
You might assume they thought you were an employee, but in this story, it was actually a slightly different situation.
One woman was shopping in a local grocery store that was obviously doing some rearranging.
An older man came up to her and asked her where the paper towels were.
She said she didn’t know, but it got really weird when he told her why he thought she would know.
Read the full story below for all the details.
I don’t work here AND go harass someone else
I’ve been asked occasionally if I knew where something was in a shop or if I could reach something for a customer on a higher shelf.
But today’s experience was a new one.
This morning, I’m in a busy local Aldi’s.
This woman noticed that the store was doing a major re-shelving and reorganization.
Clearly, they are reorganizing and shifting products in the middle to different aisles and reorganizing the whole place.
They are moving the chips and cookies over to the pet supply aisle and the pet supply to where the pasta used to be, etc.
There are employees in every aisle with pallets, carts and boxes, relabeling and moving shelves.
An older man approached her and asked where the paper towels were.
A large man in his early ’70s walks up behind me and asks me if I know where the paper towels are.
I’m pushing a cart filled with berries, apples and cheese, wearing a tank top, lounge pants and flip-flops.
I turn and face him just in case he was asking someone else, like an actual employee, but there were none within 5 ft.
I shrug and tell the man I have no idea, and that I don’t work there while I gesture towards employees filling shelves about 20 ft away.
He thought she knew where it was because “she is a woman.”
I also mention (even though it seems obvious) that it looks like the whole store is being reorganized.
He chuckles and says yes, he saw that, but thought that I would know where paper towels are “because I’m a woman.”
I let that sink in for about 3 seconds and I say, “Excuse me?”
He has walked around me at this point and is heading towards the front of the store, presumably towards an actual employee, another woman…or maybe a time machine back to the ‘1940s. Who knows?
He also added that it was a compliment and made another comment.
He pauses, looks at me over his shoulder and says, “Oh, please! It was a compliment.”
Bewildered, I reply, “Uh, how is that a compliment?”
He’s still shuffling towards the front of the store, makes a derisive scoff noise over his shoulder in my direction and shouts, “And this is why divorces happen!”
She moved on and tried to shrug off the ick feeling from this situation.
I’m sure, in the future, I’ll look back at this incident and laugh, but not today.
I tried to clear the ick feeling of the situation afterwards by fetching a box to help a lady behind me without a cart. She has too many items that she was struggling to hold on an extremely long checkout line.
No idea if he found the paper towels or a woman who agreed with his warped idea of a compliment.
If he’s divorced, it’s easy to see why.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
Here’s a possible response to the customer.
Lol. This comment makes sense.
Short and straightforward.
Here’s another honest opinion.
Finally, people are calling him out.
Just because she’s a woman doesn’t make her more knowledgeable about the store’s layout.
