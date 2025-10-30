Woman Was Studying During Her Time Off At The Restaurant Where She Works At Night, But A Regular Insisted She Serve Coffee Just For Her

Imagine being off-duty but someone expects you to work anyway just because they associate you with your job.

This is what happened to this woman while she was working on her thesis in a restaurant where she worked at night.

What would you do in this situation?

Let’s see what happened.

“but i want coffee” I used to work in a restaurant pretty close to my place a couple nights a week while finishing up my thesis. One day I decided to bring my computer with me so I’d have lunch and work on my research project as it’s a pretty chill place in the afternoon with calm music and overall a good vibe.

Regulars recognized her.

People came up to me and said hi all afternoon and were genuinely happy to see me as a client so it was a fun experience. But then a lady came in, sat down next to me and told me she wanted coffee. me: I don’t work today

her: but you’re right here

me: yes but I’m working on my research project right now

She sounded almost offended that she wasn’t working that day.

her: but you do work here

me: yes but not today

her: but I want coffee

me: there’s my coworker xy, you can ask him

her: can’t you just make it for me?

Things turned sour really fast.

me: sorry I can’t I don’t work today

her: but it only takes like a minute or so

me: I literally am not allowed to make your coffee today but I can tell my coworkers if you want

her: why can’t you just make it for me, how lazy are you?? She left without getting one and never came back as far as I can remember.

Is she okay??

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Someone shares a similar story.

I bet that she was shocked when she learned that her teachers had lives outside of school, too.

