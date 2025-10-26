Woman Was Trying To Be Polite When She Wished Her Roommate’s Girlfriend A Good Morning, But She Ended Up Being Called Rude For Raising Her Voice

Living with others brings different kinds of drama.

What would you do if you felt like your roommates were ignoring you?

This woman was sharing an apartment with her roommate and her roommate’s girlfriend.

Everything was going fine until she began noticing that they were ignoring her.

After finally raising her voice to get a response, the situation escalated into a confrontation.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for yelling my good morning when ignored the first time? I live with my roommate and my roommate’s girlfriend. At this point, the girlfriend could probably be considered a roommate as well. She wasn’t on the agreement originally, but she does pay and has been living here for a year now. Admittedly, things haven’t been going the greatest lately, and I am currently saving up to move out.

This woman would ask them questions, but they wouldn’t respond.

Lately, they’ve been in the habit of just randomly ignoring me when I’m talking to them. It started with them ignoring simple questions of: “Where are you guys going?” I get that it can sound interrogatory, but mostly, I’m wondering in case something happens. But sometimes, they do this with minor greetings, too.

She greeted her roommate’s girlfriend with good morning.

This morning was an example of that. I had told my roommate’s girlfriend, “Good morning!” And she just refused to even look up and continued what she was doing. I figured she was just too tired to talk, but when my roommate came down, she started asking her full questions.

She greeted her again, but this time with a louder voice.

This might be where I’m the jerk. I said much louder, “Good morning, (her name)!” and I finally got a response. In the car later my roommate told me, “That was a really rude thing to do.” I responded, “So was ignoring my good morning.” To which she responded, “We don’t owe you that!” So, AITA? And if so, should I care that I am?

Which roommate was being rude?

Let’s see how others responded to this story on Reddit.

This person has a serious question.

Mind your own business, says this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person shares some useful advice.

Finally, short and simple.

It never hurt anyone to be polite.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.