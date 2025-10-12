Woman Washes Her Dishes, But The Next Day, Her Roommate Confronts Her About The Grease She Left In The Sink

It’s important to have ground rules when you’re living with roommates.

Otherwise, there are fights about the most minor things, like washing dishes and how much dish soap is too much.

What would you do if you went to wash your dishes and your roommate had dirty dishes in the sink?

Would you wash your dishes, move your roommate’s dishes first, or wash your roommate’s dishes too?

In this story, two roommates are arguing about washing dishes, but there’s drama about the dish soap too.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to move my roommate’s dishes and hiding the dish soap? Yesterday night, I apparently committed the cardinal sin of wanting to wash my dishes. I washed a bowl I had used for fruit loops and a plate I had used for dinner. The plate was fairly greasy since I had Mac and cheese and oxtail for dinner. And there was still milk left in the cereal bowl when I washed it. As I approach the sink, I noticed that my roommate had left a dinner bowl, a cup, and a fork in the sink. I didn’t touch any of those items and washed my own.

But there was a problem.

I didn’t notice at the time, but apparently me washing my stuff left a greasy film and discolored water sitting in my roommate’s stuff, which she would come to find out this morning. She confronted me about it no less than an hour ago and said that next time if I wanted to wash something and her dishes were in the sink, the proper thing to do would be to move them (used an incredibly condescending tone by the way, as if she were speaking to a child). I told her I have no intention or desire to touch her stuff and that I wouldn’t be doing that.

They’ve previously talked about leaving dishes in the sink.

For context, we had talked about leaving dishes in the sink, among other things, about a week ago and I did relay my feelings on that to her. I don’t care as long as it doesn’t stink and it doesn’t block what I need to do. I don’t know how one takes that to mean that I’m obligated to touch someone else’s dirty dishes and move them before cleaning my own as well? I don’t care what happens to your dishes. And if you leave them in the sink, you must not either.

There’s only one brand of dish soap she’s willing to use.

We drop the issue after some back and forth and she goes to wash her stuff in the sink. I keep a large bottle of Dawn by the sink. It is the only dish soap brand I use, which I also mentioned during our conversation. I remember jokingly stating that it’s kind of a pain in the butt because it’s more expensive than other dish soaps out there. We agreed to alternate purchasing it when it runs out, but I had bought this particular one.

Now, she’s even more annoyed with her roommate.

So what does she do? She loads the sponge with soap. I’m talking I watch her put a full layer of Dawn onto the surface of the sponge before running it under water, so most of it goes down the drain anyway. I asked if she uses that much every time, and she just shrugged and said that she used so much to combat the grease and muck left on her stuff.

Her roommate is going to have to buy her own dish soap.

I didn’t comment after that, but after she finished, I took the bottle to my room. The agreement we had can suck it. She hasn’t noticed yet, but there’s bound to be a blowout when she does. AITA here? Is there some sort of unspoken dish washing rule that says you should move someone else’s stuff before washing your own dishes? Should I have left the dish soap by the sink?

That’s a lot of drama over washing dishes! I can see why both roommates were annoyed, but this wouldn’t have been a problem at all if the roommate had just washed her dishes instead of leaving them in the sink.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

