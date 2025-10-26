Woman Works At A Bookstore And Despises Working On Sundays Because She Has To Deal With Customers’ Strange Behaviors And Demanding Requests

Working on weekends suck for many people.

Sundays SUCK!!! I so very, very despise working Sundays. At our bookstore, Sundays have the fantastic “advantage” of being busy. With very needy, demanding customers, while at the same time being understaffed. We open with 3 people and a manager.

One of the openers has this “lovely” habit of disappearing until her register shift two hours later. Disappearing Coworker called off yesterday, supposedly in the hospital for the next five days for a minor issue. So, we’re down a person. Luckily, LazyCoWorker comes in an hour early, so at the very least, he can answer the phone. Normal Sunday Manager is on vacation, so we have Night Manager filling in. Night Manager spends all day working on orders in his office. We get shorted on the local Sunday paper.

Cue angry senior citizens acting as though this is: a) my fault. And b) I can magically pull a Sunday paper out of thin air. Quietly Crazy Lady wants every book on Native Americans we have in the store. She throws a strange quiet temper tantrum when she sees that this equals 1 1/2 shelves. She pulls the entire Native American section off the shelves and leaves it strewn all over the coffee table nearby.

Some guy comes up to tell Awesome Male CoWorker that a toilet in the men’s room isn’t working. Coworker goes to check it out. This jerk has removed the out-of-order sign from the stall and crumpled it up. Then, he did no. 2 in the broken toilet.

Random Religious Woman attempted to read me the riot act “for being a teen pregnant out of wedlock.” I politely point out to her that I am 30, married, and that my husband and I are financially secure. She accuses me of lying because I’m not wearing my wedding band. Apparently, according to her, women in the final weeks of pregnancy do not have problems with fingers swelling. And wearing said band on a chain around your neck “doesn’t count.”

Ugh, there were more! But I already feel like I’ve written a book. How was everyone else’s day?

