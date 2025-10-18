Woman’s Friend Asked Her To Sleep Over For Support During A Mental Health Crisis, But She Refused To Spend The Night

As someone who’s been affected by friends’ mental health struggles more than once, I know how important it is to protect your own.

AITA for not sleeping over at my friend’s house during her mental health crisis? I (F27) have been best friends with someone for 15 years. She was going through a mental health crisis and asked me to stay the night (or even a week). I told her I’d hang out with her but couldn’t do sleepovers. She didn’t accept that, went to the hospital, and when she got back she kept pressuring me to stay overnight.

I still offered to hang out and talk on the phone, but because she kept begging/pressuring me, I pulled back from hanging out altogether. Eventually, she decided I was a bad friend and cut me off. I don’t think I was wrong. I was respecting my own boundaries. I’m introverted, sleep best at home, and I’ve supported her through past crises. But now that she’s stopped talking to me, I feel guilty. AITA?

