Worker Always Assisted A Regular Customer Without Accepting Tips, So He Rewarded Her With An Amazing Vacation

I’m still in shock… I work for a prepaid cell phone company in a small-ish retirement town. I have a lot of regulars who come in to have us fix small problems with their phones (how do I do this, or this won’t work…) or sometimes just to chat. They bring me small things occasionally like hair clips, a book they wrote, a giant pen for my kid. Small tchotchkes as thanks for sitting down and explaining things.

It feels good to be thanked and remembered. Today takes the cake though. I had a customer come in Friday to pay their bill and commented that their spouse had bought them a Kindle Fire and they had no idea how to use it. I told them ” I’m an Amazon junkie and I have a couple of Kindles. Season ended so we are dead on Sundays. Come in, I’ll set it up and walk you through using it .” They tell me great, see you then. They come in today and I go through everything. We get to chatting and they stay about 3 hours.

At the end of my shift I’m starting to wrap up and close down in 1/2 an hour when they ask if I ever take vacation as I’m always there. I replied, “Yeah when I get a chance.” They say great, we have timeshare. I’m going to book a vacation for you. They call Wyndham resorts and ask what dates I would like so I said August is my kid’s birthday. They paid for a 3 night stay for my son and me to celebrate his birthday. I am so amazed that someone, would do that for anyone much less me.

