Young Man Saved Money His Whole Childhood, But Then He Discovered That His Mom Had Stolen All $10,000

AITA for not paying back my mom the full amount? I, (23m), had been saving all my life and saved up to ~$10,000 in my savings account at 18.

It was a joint account, & i was totally unaware of the fact that you can take out money without my consent or me knowing even.

My mom & elder sibling decided to take out ALL my money, without me even realizing. I had no clue anyone could do that and me not even getting any sort of notice. When i checked my bank account, I was shocked to say the least.

They kicked me out when i confronted them. I had no money to pay for college, and I felt like they did theft against me. They used it to pay for their groceries, mortgage, cars, etc- while I’m out here paying rent & unsure what the future holds against me.

We’ve argued about this often, but mom had paid for my braces when i was ~14 & I agreed to paying her back the full amount ($4000) at the time.

I had paid her $2500 but decided not to pay the whole amount due to what her & elder sibling did. I’m ashamed to even call them family anymore. I had become homeless on my 20th birthday because of this & was jobless also. I’m lucky to even be here…

I have always found ways to try and forgive them, but I cant. I have a pure heart & I always try to see the good in people, but this situation has devastated me. They did not help me when I was homeless. I’ve been civil with them not bringing up the situation, but I just can’t stand them anymore.

I don’t know what kind of family does this.. am I overreacting?? AITA for not paying back the rest of $1500 & feeling like they robbed me & my future?

