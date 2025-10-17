Young Woman Bought A Nice Pair Of Sunglasses With Her First Paycheck, But When Her Stepdad And Brother Kept Using Them Without Her Permission, It Sparked A Family Feud

There’s a fine line between sharing and having your belongings completely taken over without your consent.

One young woman thought her new sunglasses were just hers, but her stepdad’s insistence on “borrowing” them sparked a conflict that put her in an uncomfortable spot.

Is she really so out of line for asking her family to respect her belongings?

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA because i want to use the sunglasses i bought? I (21F) bought a pair of special sunglasses that are made to fit over my glasses, since I can’t wear regular sunglasses.

But soon someone else started stealing them.

My stepdad (26M) insists on wearing them and keeping them in the shared car because “you don’t go anywhere.”

I tried to explain to him that I can’t go anywhere as I do not have my license yet. He told me that it doesn’t matter.

Regardless, she persisted in fighting back.

I said, “I also don’t feel comfortable with you and older brother (24M) wearing them when it’s my property.” (For context, I bought the sunglasses with my first paycheck from my first job in 2022.) I even offered to buy him his own pair of sunglasses, but he just told me to stop having attitude. So internet, AITA?

Sounds like stepdad needs to start acting like an adult.

What did Reddit think?

This user has some advice on how to get back at her petty stepdad.

If they want her sunglasses so bad, then they should just buy their own.

It’s time to start keeping a closer eye on her belongings.

Her family is being just plain disrespectful at this point.

The real problem here wasn’t just the sunglasses, but her stepdad’s sheer refusal to act like an adult.

