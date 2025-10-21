Young Woman Got Accepted To Her Dream University, So She Stood Up To Her Parents Who Want Her To Attend A Community College

Some parents think they know what’s best for their children.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for wanting away from my parents? I (17F) am a senior in high school this year. On Thursday, I got the amazing news that I got into a university I’ve always wanted to go to. And I got in the major that I love.

I was ecstatic about this news, but when I told my parents they were anything but happy. I was in class when I found out and told my mom over text, and all she had to say was “cool.” When I got home, that’s when things really started. She said she wasn’t comfortable with me moving an hour away. And that she thinks I should go to a local community college.

This is even after I’ve worked hard to get into this university. She even has my stepdad backing her up, saying it would be the best option. I know I’m her kid and everything, but I want my independence. I can’t be the one girl from high school who gave up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just because her parents said so.

My mom can’t even complain that I don’t have the money because I’m getting financial aid. I also have many possible scholarships lined up for me. I know they’re my parents, but AITA?

Reaching for your dreams means standing firm even against loved ones.

