Young Woman Refuses To Keep Caring For Her Niece Beyond Agreed Hours, But Her Sister Says She Should Step Up When Childcare Falls Through

One woman has spent the past couple of years looking after her niece almost daily, usually from morning until mid-afternoon.

She and her sister agreed that her childcare stops in the evening, but when her sister’s job kept her late, she begged for just a few extra hours of help.

After saying no repeatedly, the tension between sisters hit a boiling point.

AITA for not wanting to take care of my niece? I (22F) have been taking care of my niece for my (24y) sister, I’d say roughly 5 days out of the week for a year or two by now. It varies honestly depending on how helpful the father of my niece is that week. Mostly, I do so in the mornings from anywhere between 9am-4pm. I’ve made it clear I won’t be taking care of her till night and she has agreed upon it. HOWEVER, this “deal” was made because previously I would take care of her daughter from 9am-1pm and then she’d be home to take care of her till she starts her second job at 4-5pm so then I’d take over in caring for her again until my sister decides to come home..

This deal was almost broken yesterday. Her shift was suppose to end at 4pm, soo considering the drive she would’ve gotten home by 4:30ish pm. But I received a message from her at 4:21pm that stated; “I’m still stuck at work the person that was suppose to be here at 4:15 isn’t here yet. If she doesn’t show up ima have to stay around till 7:30 or 8ish. I’m sooo sorry I’m at work frfr and I could use the extra hrs that I’m going to miss Wednesday and Tuesday.” I told her that its not my problem, she went on to saying that she’s aware that it’s not my problem but that she’s letting me know about her situation so I asked then who’s going to be taking care of her daughter then.

She said that she’s asking if I can watch her just for today since she cant find anyone last minute to watch her since she called my nieces father and he didn’t pick up, even said she’ll buy me anything I want if I do so. Told her then pay a babysitter, she said she’ll pay me or will tell the baby daddy to pay me. Ive rejected about 11 times by that point, constant saying how it’s just for today and that she can’t leave her job and that she totally understands how I feel but that it’s just for today and that she’s sorry but I flat out said “I said no stop trying to convince me.”

Then she hit me with a double message saying “well I don’t have anyone dude” & “what part of that you don’t get” she did say that lol I wish I was joking. I then told her “and what about u? What part of “no” do you not get?” After all that she ended up telling me to just pack her stuff since an aunt will be picking her at up at 5:15pm (assuming she called within the two minutes she didn’t reply to my message) and that’s that. AITA? Please feel free to give your honest opinions on this matter and if you have questions I’ll try to answer them.

Helping family is generous, but saying “no” when you’ve already given so much might still make you look heartless.

