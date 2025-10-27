Young Woman Was Tasked To Save 12 Seats For Family Members Who Would Attend Her Graduation, But An Usher Told Her The Seating Is First Come First Serve

Graduation ceremonies are meant to be exciting and fun celebrations, but getting a good seat can be a challenge.

AITA for stopping my cousin from saving an entire row at our high school graduation? Yesterday was our graduation day. The doors opened at 8. My cousin had already told me to hold twelve front-row seats. Twelve. I parked my bag on one chair and took out some of my stuff in my bag to keep two for our grandparents. The usher told me that this was a first come, first serve.

This young woman asked if she could reserve 2 seats at most.

I pleaded for just those two and he nodded. Our grandparents showed up like five minutes later and sat. The row filled in seconds. Everyone looked relieved.

She explained that it was on a first-come, first-served basis.

This queen stormed in at 8:45, saw the row packed, and went mad. I pointed at the families who were literally there at 8 and the usher standing right behind me. What did she expect me to do? Body-block a dozen seats? Twelve is wild to ask an usher to approve. I barely got two for our elders.

Eventually, all her family members showed up and sat.

I followed the rule and kept two for G&G. You were 25 minutes late. I left it there. I’m not a walking reserved sign. Everyone else showed up and sat.

Now, she’s asking if she’s the jerk for not trying harder to save 12 seats.

Fairness isn’t rude. It’s how everyone actually gets a seat. So, AITA for not saving the whole row?

The cousin was rude to try to hog all of the front row seats.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You can’t always have it your way, especially if there are rules to follow.

