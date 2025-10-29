Younger Half-Sister Wanted To Bond With Her Older Sister, But They Barely Know Each Other Since They Were Raised By Different People

Imagine being raised by your aunt instead of your mom, so in your eyes, your aunt is your mom and your mom is your aunt.

If your biological mom had another child, would you consider that child your sibling or your cousin?

In this story, a teenage girl is in this situation, and she considers her half sister her cousin, not a sibling, but her half sister considers her a sister.

Is she wrong for not treating her half sister like a sister?

Check out the full story.

AITAH for being close with my siblings, but not being a sister to my bio sister/cousin? So I (f16) was adopted when I was a baby. My adoptive parents are my birth mom’s older sister and her husband.

This is where it gets tricky…

So my birth mom is my Aunt Nora. My aunt Nora is not a stable person and had me when she was in high school. That’s why I was adopted by my parents. A year after I was born Aunt Nora had another kid, who is my biological half sister, but is really just my cousin, Alex (f15).

Things get complicated…

Alex was not adopted so Aunt Nora is her mom biological and actually. Aunt Nora and Alex moved around a lot so I never really got to know her. Recently though Alex has started living with our grandparents.

UH OH…

They live nearby by so we see her more, but it’s kind of weird because she wants us to be like sister and have a relationship like I have with my siblings. I don’t really want that the whole thing just feels weird to me and I’d rather just us stay as cousins.

So kind of the same as how things are with my our other cousins where we will hang out if we’re at a family thing, but don’t see each other much otherwise. She doesn’t think its fair that I am close with my siblings though when they’re not really my siblings, but actually just our cousins and she is more than just a cousin.

GEEZ! That’s a tricky situation!

They are technically biologically closer, but they barely know each other. Who is right here?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests having strict boundaries.

This user suggests telling the sister that they barely know each other.

This user knows the sister might have her own reasons!

This user knows the sister can’t force her to have a sibling relationship.

This user knows some relationships are just not meant to be.

Being siblings is about more than who your parents are.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.