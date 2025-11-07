November 26, 2025 at 4:55 pm

7-Eleven Customer Said She Found A Credit Card Skimmer At A Store

by Matthew Gilligan

As far as scammers go, it seems like this is a pretty popular one these days…

I’m talking about credit card skimmers that allow scammers to steal the personal information of unsuspecting people.

A TikTokker named Amari posted a video and showed folks what happened when she encountered a skimmer at a convenience store.

The video shows Amari pulling the credit card skimmer off of a device at a 7-Eleven store in Van Nuys, California.

She said, “Don’t use your cards in places like this. They’re trying to steal your information.”

Amari said to the man working behind the counter, “Why are you acting confused? You know it was there.”

The worker tried to get Amari to leave the skimmer because he claimed he wanted to show it to his boss, but Amari walked out of the store with it.

Check out the video.

found a skimmer at 711 be careful !! 17262 Vanowen St Van nuys, CA 91406 United States #fyp #foryou #scanner #skimmer

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Keep your eyes peeled for credit card skimmers out there!

