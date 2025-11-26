A Bakery Owner Sounded Off On An Influencer Who Wanted Free Pastries If She Left A Good Review

Can we all agree that some social media “influencers” shouldn’t be given ANY attention whatsoever?

Good, now that we have that out of the way, let’s move on to today’s story!

A bakery owner named Jenna posted a video on TikTok and put an influencer on blast who wanted to get free baked goods from her in exchange for some exposure on her account.

Jenna told viewers, “So we recently had an influencer reach out to us and asked to do a collaboration, and we respectfully declined because it was not in our budget right now. Then she essentially tried to blackmail us by saying if we offered the food for free, she would then write a good review about us.”

The influencer showed up at Jenna’s bakery and she said, “Although we hadn’t agreed to collab with her, we recognized her when she came in, and we still were very accommodating and offered her extra drinks.”

The influencer left a bad review online and Jenna told viewers,“We totally respect a bad review, but what we don’t like is lying and bullying. The first thing she said was that our pistachio was ‘so fake.’ Fun fact, we have right here our pistachio paste that is 100% pistachios from Italy.”

Jenna continued, “Beyond the fact that we spend ten times the amount of money to buy the ingredients, the most valuable part of our product is the time we spend to make them.”

She added, “The problem is if the next generation is influenced by her to believe it’s okay to bully and disrespect the food industry.”

In the video’s caption, Jenna wrote, “I will forever dedicate my time and energy to continue to make it right to the people who value my teams hard work and have respected us and supported us since Day One.”

Here’s the video.

@jlpatisserie I will forever dedicate my time and energy to continue to make it right to the people who value my teams hard work and have respected us and supported us since day one. #review #influencer #bakery ♬ original sound – JLPATISSERIE

Some of these influencers are totally out of control!

