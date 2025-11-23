A Barista Decided To Teach A Rude Customer Some Manners, So She Served Him The Wrong Drink On Purpose

Some customers think being a regular gives them the right to treat staff however they want.

After one particularly arrogant customer pushed his luck one too many times, a fed-up barista decided to take his words literally.

He wanted “the same as last time,” so she made sure to show him just how detached from reality he really was.

You want your coffee exactly like last time? Alright, coming right up. I used to work at a cozy little café — one of those places where the regulars act like they own the joint. We had this one bloke, maybe mid-50s, always in a pressed suit, always rushing, always rude.

Every time he ordered, he would go, “Flat white, same as last time. Don’t mess it up this time.” And every time we asked for clarification, he’d roll his eyes and tell us to figure it out. “It’s not hard. You made it right once.” Safe to say, we were all tired of him.

One day, I had just had it. He stormed in, barking the same order — “Flat white, same as last time.”

So I gave him exactly what he had last time — or rather, what he ordered last. A decaf oat milk cappuccino with caramel drizzle. He had ordered it once by mistake and absolutely hated it. I handed it to him with a chipper, “Here you go, exactly like last time.”

He took one sip, paused, and just said, “What the heck is this?” I smiled and said, “Your exact order from last time. You said not to mess it up.” He threw a fiver on the counter and stormed out.

Never used that line again. And was never rude. Worth it.

Sounds like this rude man had finally met his match!

