Student Union Bartender Found Out Customers Were Stashing Drinks In The Building, So They Confiscated It And Wouldn’t Give it Back

For those unfamiliar, student union bars have cheap drinks, with all profits going towards funding events, societies, and sports teams. They also acted like a common rooms and students could hang out without having to buy anything.

“Years ago, after graduating, I was assistant manager of a student union bar in the UK for a year.

There was one big rule.

They hid their alcohol in a dark corridor near the toilets, dumping it under their coats. We caught them there a few times, told them it was staff only, and removed them but they kept at it.

They were a generally obnoxious bunch, rude to staff and other students.

Then one group started showing up every night with shopping bags full of booze. They never bought anything from the bar but got steadily wasted, so it was obvious something was up.

Bringing in outside drinks, however, wasn’t allowed. We would have to stop people bringing outside drinks in maybe a couple of times a month.

They were tired of putting up with this.

So one night I waited until they stashed everything, then stepped out of the bar office (which opened right into that corridor), scooped up all their coats and bags (easily enough booze for a house party) and took it all back into the office.

Ten minutes later, their self-appointed leader sheepishly approached me at the bar:

“Hello mate, what can I get you?”

“Uh… nothing thanks… we left our coats in the corridor, but they’ve gone missing.”

“You mean the staff-only corridor we’ve removed you from before? Why would you put them there?”

“Uhh, we were just storing them until we left.”

“Alright, I’ll check if we’ve had anything handed in. Meet me in the corridor.”

I came out of the office door they clearly didn’t realise existed with their coats and handed them over.

“Oh, we, um… had some bags too.”