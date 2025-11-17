A Birthday Party Went Down The Tubes When A Family Member Smashed A Little Kid’s Face Into Her Birthday Cake

There always has to be one person who ruins the party…

In this viral TikTok video, a woman who wouldn’t listen to reason decided to be a buzzkill and ruined a birthday party by smashing a little kid’s face into a cake.

The caption to the video reads, “How to change everybody’s mood in under three seconds.”

A family was gathered for a child’s birthday party in the video and a woman placed a young girl on a barstool.

A woman off-camera said, “Where the smash cake at?”

Other people in the room don’t seem to be on board with this idea, but the woman said that it had to be done.

Undeterred, the woman smashed the cake into the baby’s face.

People in the room clearly weren’t happy about what the woman did.

Two family members took the little girl into a bathroom to wash her face off.

The woman who did the dirty deed said, “You know we had to smash the smash cake. We had to do it.”

That seems like a tradition that doesn’t really need to exist, right?

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Well, that was uncalled for…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.