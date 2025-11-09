November 9, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Bride-to-Be Sent A List Of Approved Dresses That Her Friends Could Wear To Her Engagement Party

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@weworewhat

Well, this is a new one…

An engaged woman named Danielle told TikTok viewers about the unusual approach she’s taking for her engagement party.

TikTok/@weworewhat

Danielle told viewers, “I sent my guests a list of dresses to shop from.”

She did this to hopefully make things easier on her guests.

TikTok/@weworewhat

Danielle continued, “A lot of my friends were like, ‘What should we wear?’ So I figured, let me just make this edit for them.”

That doesn’t sound like such a bad idea, does it?

TikTok/@weworewhat

Check out the video.

@weworewhat

Did the shopping for my guests if anyone wants something new! Should I share the curation publicly?! 🥰

♬ original sound – WeWoreWhat.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.42.53 PM A Bride to Be Sent A List Of Approved Dresses That Her Friends Could Wear To Her Engagement Party

Another viewer was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.43.19 PM A Bride to Be Sent A List Of Approved Dresses That Her Friends Could Wear To Her Engagement Party

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.43.26 PM A Bride to Be Sent A List Of Approved Dresses That Her Friends Could Wear To Her Engagement Party

I think it’s safe to say that most people have never heard of something like this before…

