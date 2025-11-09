A Bride-to-Be Sent A List Of Approved Dresses That Her Friends Could Wear To Her Engagement Party

Well, this is a new one…

An engaged woman named Danielle told TikTok viewers about the unusual approach she’s taking for her engagement party.

Danielle told viewers, “I sent my guests a list of dresses to shop from.”

She did this to hopefully make things easier on her guests.

Danielle continued, “A lot of my friends were like, ‘What should we wear?’ So I figured, let me just make this edit for them.”

That doesn’t sound like such a bad idea, does it?

Check out the video.

@weworewhat Did the shopping for my guests if anyone wants something new! Should I share the curation publicly?! 🥰 ♬ original sound – WeWoreWhat.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was surprised.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

I think it’s safe to say that most people have never heard of something like this before…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.