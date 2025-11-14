A Car Expert Said That Now Is The Time To Buy A Car Because The Market Is Crashing

There’s a whole lotta car advice on TikTok these days, and here’s some more for you to chew on!

It comes to us from a car expert named Tomislav who advised viewers that now is the time to get a deal on a new ride.

Tomislav told viewers, “Yes, the new car market has started to crash. You can get great deals on almost any new car.”

The TikTokker said he was able to get one of his clients $4,000 off of a Lexus, another person $3,000 off of a RAV4 Prime, and yet another client got 10% off of a BMW.

Tomislav said, “The market is starting to shift, inventory is starting to increase. And as that increases, competition will always drive the price down.”

He added, “Pinning dealerships against each other is the best way to buy cars.”

Tomislav added that not every car is up for grabs as far as a deal goes, but most are.

He told viewers, “The GX-550, for example, you’re not getting below MSRP. 99% of them, the RAVs, the Hondas CRV, the Civics, Mazda CX-5’s, you should be able to get 7-10% off MSRP.”

