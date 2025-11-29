A Career-Oriented Woman’s Boyfriend Gave Her A Hard Time When She Told Him About A Successful Project She’s Working On, So She Broke Up With Him

I’m not one to weigh in very often on other peoples’ relationships, but I think that the woman who wrote this story on Reddit just dodged a huge bullet.

AITA for telling my boyfriend it’s his fault that all his women have dumped him after he reacted poorly to my career success and wanted me to choose? “Last week, I ( F41) took my boyfriend ( Tony M42) ( 5 years together) out on a date to celebrate a huge career milestone. Since 2014, I’ve been working towards getting a very comprehensive project from concept to reality. I took all the steps, got into a better situation 6 years ago, and I got commitment from investors to take it into its next phase. Tony is an engineer ( important to the story). We met in college, and I’ve always considered him smart and a bit of my dream guy. I thought we would have a quiet dinner, reaffirm being there for each other, and then go have ***.

Instead, I had to hear him ranting, saying how unrealistic I am and that I’m biting more than I can chew. Not gonna make this too long, so the whole thing sounded like a “who do you think you are?” from him. I had to explain there’s no way I’m trying to bite too much. I have built my credibility, have worked very hard to establish a decent track record, and acquired solid associates to bring additional standing for our project. Still, he made very derogatory remarks ( the kind one does when in disbelief or chronic disapproval) and said nothing is going to happen, that I’m stuck and that I compromised myself, for which he is concerned. I’m mad at myself for not saying anything on the spot. Instead, I’ve been overthinking. He and I had plans to get married, raise our kids in a blended family, and grow old together.

He didn’t congratulate me. He didn’t even give me a celebratory kiss. I haven’t even cried yet because I’m numb. The things he said struck a chord and in a bad way. So basically, he thinks that I’ve been “lucky”. I did talk to him about it after I went to my place, and he doubled down with suspicions of cheating on my part. He says there’s no way I could get this far. I asked if he’s mad because my project would also include his industry (which he’s very proud of), and he denied it. This is like an ice bucket to my head. We tried to talk two nights ago at his place, and I left feeling worse. He says he wants a partner to enjoy life together and that I’m too old to dedicate myself to a massive project because I should have done it earlier.

I don’t understand, since years ago, he wanted a successful woman for himself. He said I needed to make up my mind between my reality, which is our tangible relationship, and my perceived new developments. I reminded him about what he said, and that his words about me cheating or sleeping my way through my career was especially disrespectful because he knows I was ******** harassed at one point and was concerned for my safety. He said I was manipulative. He called me last night like nothing happened.

I broke up with him and told him to look in the mirror and ask himself why he was dumped by all of his exes. He said I was using very personal things that he told me against him and that it was disappointing. I texted him back and said I’m not responsible for his reactions when he was so inconsiderate. He has been asking me to apologize since he woke up. He sounds weird and a bit depressed and he says I used painful situations in his past for leverage (his ex-wife divorced him, his ex fiancee cheated and left him before the wedding). I don’t feel like I owe him anything, I didn’t mention anything specifically, but I just said it’s his fault that his women run for the hill ( figuratively). AITA for refusing, although I think this affected him mentally?”

