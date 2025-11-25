A College Student’s Neighbor Asked Her Not To Park In Front Of Her House Anymore Because She Considers It Her Parking Space

The parking wars continue, my friends…

And this one is a doozy!

A college student named Suzy posted a video that showed the confrontation she had with a neighbor who claimed that the young woman stole her parking spot.

The video shows Suzy at her door with her neighbor, who said that she has asthma and would appreciate if Suzy moved her car so he doesn’t have to walk so far.

Suzy told the woman that she and her roommates all have cars and that there is no assigned parking on the street.

The neighbor responded by saying that the young women are students and she’s actually a resident of the area, which Suzy argued against.

The woman said that walking back to her house from her parking spot further away “almost killed” her…and then she started crying.

The neighbor took things to a whole new level and said that if she happened to pass away because of the parking situation, it would be Suzy’s fault.

Suzy and her neighbor continued to go back and forth, and it was clear that neither of them were willing to budge about the parking issue.

The neighbor had her daughter with her, who told Suzy, “You’re the only people that ever takes her space. Everyone else understands that my mom parks there for that reason.”

Suzy fired back that she thinks it wrong to treat her and her roommates like this just because they’re students.

Near the end of the video, Suzy apologized to diffuse the situation.

Good grief!

Check out the video.

Some people can be so picky about their parking spots…

