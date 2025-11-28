A Contractor Made A Big Deal About Having To Wear An ID Badge In A Building And She Got Scolded By The Agency Director

Some people just don’t think that the rules apply to them for some reason…

Sure, you can cut corners here and there, but when an institution asks you to wear and ID badge, just go along with the program, okay?

The woman in this story didn’t get the memo and she ended up getting into some trouble for it.

Check out what happened!

A contractor paid by our agency said she wished she could talk with our director about his “stupid” policies. I was more than happy to help. “I used to work at the front desk of a Department of Social Services (DSS). Our DSS hosts monthly FAPT meetings where families can get funding for services if their kids have special needs. The family and service providers come to the meetings to give progress updates. Visitors are only allowed to enter if they wear the approved visitor badge and have someone from our agency escorting them back. A service provider was there for a FAPT meeting so I had her sign in and I gave her a visitor badge. She said, “I don’t need that. My work badge says who I am.”

Well…

I said, “You do need that if you want to go inside.” She huffed, rolled her eyes, and put on the visitor badge. She said, “Well, I’m wearing your badge. Open the door.” I told her she needed to wait until the people running the meeting were ready to come get her. She argued, “What is the point of me wearing this badge if I can’t walk back by myself? You’re saying I need to wear a special badge and then I still need to be escorted back? That doesn’t make any sense.” I told her it was our agency’s policy and disputing agency policy was above my pay grade. I said, “You would need to talk to the agency director if you have an issue with our policies.”

Talk about making a big deal out of nothing…

She said in a nasty voice, “I wish I could, because your policies are stupid.” Since she said she wished she could talk to the director about how stupid his policy is, I decided to let her have her wish. I called the director at his desk and I informed him that Ms. X of X Agency wished to speak with him as soon as possible (I had her information from her signing in). I told him that she wished to address a grievance about our policy regarding visitors from other agencies. I mentioned some of the things she had said and told him she was rude and confrontational with me. He came out and pulled her aside. I don’t know exactly what was said, but she looked like she was about to cry when they were done talking.”

And here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It’s so much easier to just follow the rules instead of fighting them for no reason…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.