A Customer Moved To A Different State, And Was Told That Their Bank Account Was Going To Be Closed Due To Inactivity. So They Withdrew All Of It Except $1.31 To Keep The Account Active For Two More Years.

Ladies and gents, this is what malicious compliance is all about…

And it can be oh-so-wonderful when it’s done the right way!

Read on and find out what happened this time!

Bank won’t let me withdraw all funds? Okay. “I moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan a few years ago and only go home once a year or so. A few years back I transferred the vast majority of my bank account to Michigan, but they were giving me a hard time about closing the account and so I withdrew all funds except for $1.31. I haven’t touched the account since that time so two years later I get a notice for inactivity stating that I will be charged five dollars if my account remains inactive for 2 years.

This was annoying…

I spoke with 3 different people on the phone but they would not let me close out the account without incurring a fee and since I’m never moving back to that town I refuse to pay them or add any money to the account. Cue malicious compliance. So I have to interact with the account once every two years or else pay you five dollars? Fine, give me $0.01 please.

LOL.

When I was there in person last month I withdrew one penny from the account so now it’s good for another two years. The attendant definitely gave me a weird look but at this rate my account will remain open for the next 260 years!”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person has been there.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person was amused.

That’s some good malicious compliance right there!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.