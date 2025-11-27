A Customer Said She Got A “Kitchen Service Charge” On Her Bill At A Restaurant

News flash!

People don’t like to be hit with hidden and/or unexpected charges when they go out to dinner…

And this TikTokker knows all about it.

Her name is Marina and she posted a video and told viewers about a recent dining experience that left her pretty unhappy.

Marina said she was at a restaurant called Liberty Kitchen in Surrey, British Columbia when the incident took place.

She told viewers, “I had asked my server, I’m like, ‘Hey, can you explain to me please what this kitchen service charge is?’ And she had informed me that the owner decided that his kitchen staff should be paid more money, and he automatically now has a kitchen service charge added to the bill.”

Marina asked the server if they still needed to tip out the kitchen staff at the end of the night and she said that she did.

Marina told viewers, “If the owner wants the kitchen staff to make more money, shouldn’t you be paying your staff more per hour instead of charging us? Or, as an option, ‘Would you like to add a kitchen service charge?’”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And another viewer asked a question.

She won’t be going back to that restaurant anytime soon!

