A Customer Wanted A Discount On Tires That She Didn’t Qualify For, But Because She Complained To The Manager, She Was Given The Lower Price

When you work in a retail job, you quickly find out that customers who complain to the manager, often get what they want, even if they don’t deserve it.

Many retail workers hate that the worst customers are the ones who are given the best deals by their managers.

That is what happened at the tire store in this story, where a customer complained about a discount that they didn’t qualify for, and the manager let them have it.

Hey, that promo next month you mentioned to the last guy. I want it now. Isn’t it a sad truth in retail that those we end up “helping” the most are the ones who really deserve the least?

This seems like a pretty standard setup.

I work in a tire shop at a warehouse. We sell three different manufacturer brands, but only have coupons for two of them that switch back and forth every month or so. This month is Tire A for Coupon Price off a full set and next month is Tire B for Smaller Coupon Price off a full set. Enough setup, now the story.

It would be cool to work on sweet classic cars.

The day starts off fine. A couple rotations, no big deal. Then a customer comes in looking for tires for his Awesome Classic Car. Now, we don’t get a lot of these, most cars we get were made in the last 15 years. So, I get excited when I have to work to find the right tires for people like these.

He is doing a great job explaining the options.

I tell him about the sale we have on Tire A which is a top of the line model, blah blah blah. While I’m explaining this stuff to him, another customer comes in and waits for me to finish. The conversation continues. (Customers labeled 1 and 2 by chrono order). Customer 1: That’s great, but I don’t think I want to spend that much money on my Awesome Classic Car‘s tires. Is there anything else? Me: Well, at the start of next month, Tire B will be on sale for Smaller Coupon on a full set of four. Let me get you those prices.

All pretty normal so far.

I continue on, get him the prices, and send him on his way with the instructions to come back during the Tire B promo, happy to know I will get to work on a little automotive history next month. Now onto customer 2. She has a 2012 Typical Sedan. Nothing special, but still a customer nonetheless. Me: How can I help you?

Good tires are essential for a long trip.

Customer 2: I’m going on a long trip next month and I was told I need tires. Me: Ok, no problem. What size are they? (Skipping boring details. Just know that when I have a person with a vehicle made in the last 5 years, I always try to push Tire A on them because it’s a really good brand and we have good prices for them. And also, the coupon.)

Honestly, that is a great deal if the tires really are good.

Me: Alright, so for Tire A, including installation and taxes, your price is $600 out the door, including the Coupon Price discount. C2: Oof, that’s a bit high. Do you have anything else less expensive?

He could save a little bit.

Me: Well, yes. We have Tire B in stock for you car as well. (Quick calculator crunching) And your out the door total for them is $525. C2: And the coupon?

Tire B isn’t on sale right now my man.

Me: Well, the coupon is only on Tire A right now. We will be having the sale for Tire B at the start of next month, like I told the guy before you. C2: But I’m going on vacation next week! I need these tires now! Me: Ok, but if you want Tire B, it’s going to be at full price, which is STILL less than Tire A on discount.

What an entitled jerk.

C2: That’s not fair. I can’t wait till next month, but I really want the Coupon Price. Me: Actually, the Tire B sale is for Smaller Coupon Price. Not as much, but still less than full price. But, like I said, it’s not until next month.

So pay full price! Or get the other tires.

C2: Are you kidding me?! This is ridiculous! I need these tires now! Me: Then it’s going to be $525.

Of course, a guy like this is going to complain to the manager.

Cue customer storming out. Cue me going back to work. Cue manager paging for me about 10 minutes later. Manager: I have a customer in here saying you rudely told her she can’t have the Coupon Price for her tires.

He did everything right.

Me: No… I told her what we had in Tire A and priced her with the coupon. But she wanted less expensive tires, so I priced her for Tire B without the coupon because it doesn’t apply until next month.

I would be so mad about this.

Manager: Yea, she told me that part. You can’t be telling people about future sales like that (A ridiculous unspoken rule I never heard of apparently, but whatever you say boss). So, just to make it easier today, I’m going to approve to give her Tire B with the Coupon Price for Tire A. Can you get her in now? Me: … yes. I can. Send her back.

Caving in to people like this are why they always complain.

So, she comes back with the management approval slip. I ring her up, grudgingly enter the Tire A Coupon Price for her Tire B purchase, and take her payment. C2: If it was that easy to do in the register, why didn’t you just do this from the start?

Don’t worry about it you entitled jerk.

Me: Because I can’t approve coupons for mismatched products. Management has to approve the discrepancy in my till. C2: Oh… See? It pays to complain around here.

Sadly, the customer was spot on.

Unfortunately, no truer words have been spoken in my shop. At least I have the Awesome Classic Car coming in a few weeks.

Companies should not give in to people like this, it only encourages their bad behavior.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Oh, I can blame the customer.

People will do what they can get away with.

Here is someone who calls the manager a doormat.

This person hates when managers do this.

Yeah, customers are just doing what they can get away with.

Don’t give in to rude customers.

