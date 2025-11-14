A Customer Was Mistaken For A Store Employee, But He Silenced The Cranky Shopper With A Perfect Fake Job Response

Mistaken identity happens all the time, but some people refuse to take “I don’t work here” for an answer.

When a man wearing a shirt that resembled a store uniform was cornered by a cranky shopper, things escalated quickly.

His final response turned the awkward encounter into pure comedy gold.

Keep reading for the full story!

Well, where *do* you work?? My brother had a strange encounter a few years back. He was at a large supermarket and wearing a shirt that was similar to the employees’ uniforms, so I can kind of see why this old lady mistook him for an employee. She asked him about something, and he told her he didn’t work there.

But when she refused to believe him, that’s where things started to go off the rails.

For some reason, she assumed he was lying and began to argue with him. He got madder and basically told her to **** off. She then said, “Well, where DO you work then? I want to tell your boss all about you.”

He had the perfect response.

He told her he worked at Noneofyabusiness Incorporated.

What sane person would tell this crazy woman where they actually worked?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This lady probably wouldn’t appreciate getting interrogated in the same way.

Some people don’t have near enough shame.

Seriously, who did this woman think she was?

This lady’s boss probably wouldn’t have been too pleased with her behavior either.

She got her answer alright, although it definitely wasn’t the one she was expecting.

Noneofyabusiness Incorporated runs on pure wit.

