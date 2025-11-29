A Customer Wasn’t Happy About A New Bank Convenience Charge To Pay Their Mortgage, So They Now Make A Payment Every Week To Avoid The Fee

I’ve seen quite a few people complaining about their mortgages being sold to different companies, and, based on this story from Reddit, you can see why it can get complicated…and frustrating…

Check out what happened in this story from a frustrated person who took to Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page to air their grievances.

Mortgage sold to a company that wants to charge me $14.95 to pay my bill online. So I send them a check every week for 1/4th the amount instead. “I figured someone here might get a kick out of this. Last year, for like the 6th time since we bought our house, our mortgage was sold to yet another company. I’ve never been late paying it, have occasionally made extra payments, never had any issues.

What?!?!

But this new company wants to charge me a $14.95 “convenience” fee to take a payment online. This is absolutely stupid. I can make a payment over the phone and pay another fee, or I can mail a check/money order for no fee. Also, I can set up auto-pay, giving them access to my bank account, but that’s a hard no from me. So, I went online and my bank has a neat bill pay service where you can set it to repeat weekly, monthly, etc. Took the monthly payment, rounded it up a bit, then set my bank to cut them a check every week for a bit over 1/4th the amount. Doesn’t cost me a dime – I don’t even pay postage.

They’re happy about this arrangement…

I’m sure the money comes out of the account a little earlier than the mortgage company actually gets it, losing me a tiny bit of interest or something, but man, it makes me feel better that for trying to charge me $15 for what is essentially an automated process for them, they now get to process 4-5 checks a month. And, sure, I’m sure they have that whole process down to an art for minimal human interaction… but it’s not zero. I really wanted to press my luck and send 1/30th of the payment every day, but I figured my bank might cut me off at that point.”

