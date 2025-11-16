November 16, 2025 at 4:45 pm

A Dad Was Pleasantly Surprised When His Young Daughter Gave Him Flowers

Hey, guys need flowers too sometimes…

It’s true!

And if you don’t believe me, let this sweet TikTok video persuade you.

A woman named Yaya posted the viral video that showed her 4-year-old daughter giving her dad a bouquet of flowers.

The text overlay on Yaya’s video reads “I seen a post somewhere that said ‘Most men wont receive their 1st bunch of flowers until their funeral.”

But Yaya’s daughter was determined to change that!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Happy tears! My baby girl has such a big heart! Her dad works so hard to provide for our family. If flowers is how she wants to show him love and appreciation, then flowers he will get!”

Yaya said, “So when my 4-year-old baby girl insisted on getting her daddy flowers from the grocery store, we did just that. When I asked her why she wanted to get daddy flowers, she replied, ‘Because he’s such a good daddy and he deserves it.'”

Yaya’s daughter walked toward her father once she got inside the house. Dad was sitting on a couch, feeding a baby from a bottle.

The little gave him a bouquet of flowers and said, “For you, you deserve it.”

The man said, “I’m gonna cry. What? Thank you, this smells so good!”

The little girl said, “I got it from the store for you.”

The man replied, “Thank you, sweetheart,” and he gave his daughter a hug.

Awwwwwwwwwww.

Here’s the video.

Happy tears! 🥹 My baby girl has sucha big heart! Her Dad works so hard to provide for our family. If flowers is how she wants to show him love and appreciation then flowers he will get! #fyp #daddysgirl #mitesoro #fypシ゚viral #fypage #flowers #menmatter

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

More of this wholesomeness, please!

