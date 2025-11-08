A Daughter Got Tired Of Her Absentee Father Not Taking Any Interest In Her Life, So She Decided To Cut Him Out

Some children can only take so much until they get fed up and can’t deal with the antics of their parents anymore…

AITA for not texting my father on Father’s Day? “My (21 F) father (62 M) abandoned me when I was 14 without an explanation. He’s a business man so he traveled a lot for work and one day he just didn’t come back.

Some time later my mom and I discovered that he was cheating on my mom with a girl much younger than him from another country and his entire family knew this whole time. Anyway, time passed and I was the one that always tried to maintain the contact and relationship during the years, he could go months without writing and never asked more than the usual “how is school?” He was basically a non-present parent (he even blocked me once because I confronted him about not telling me about his new daughter). At the start of the present year he came back to our country for the first time (7 years later) and I met up with him at a coffee shop to talk. I tried not to bother myself trying to ask questions cause I knew he wouldn’t answer any (he always changes the subject or just gets super angry and starts avoiding / yelling) but at the end of the day I wanted to ask him just one thing.

It’s important to note that I’ve never asked ANYTHING from him, not money, not love, not nothing, so this was the first time I was going to ask for “something”. I put the condition that from now on he needed to put the effort on having a bond with me, he had to at least talk to me twice a week via text or call. If he at any point stopped I wasn’t going to answer him anymore/worry about keeping up with him. He agreed and swore that no matter what he’ll do it. One week later no call, no text. Another week the same And another… A text finally came saying “hi honey why haven’t you texted me?” I just said that we had a deal, explained to him the conditions of the deal AGAIN and stopped answering.

The next day he sent voicemails laughing at me saying that “it wasn’t that serious”, to not make such a big deal out of nothing (reminder this is a 62 year old man with now 6 kids and 2 ex wives) he tried texting once or twice after that and never again, never apologizing or trying to mend. Fast forward: Father’s Day passes and his birthday. I obviously don’t text him because at this point the only thing that makes him my “dad” is our blood connection. He comes to our country again and meets up with my mom for some stuff and starts YELLING to her about me not texting him, about how spoiled I am and how bad I’ve been taught manners. My mom is obviously furious and tells him that he’s the one that committed to something, didn’t fulfill it and then didn’t have the decency to just apologize. He left saying that he was “a really good father” and that she needed to educate me to respect him. I need to know external opinions cause I think he’s just really narcissistic and doesn’t accept that actions have consequences.”

A person can only take being ignored for so long…

