November 5, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Driver Was Confused By the Turn Signals on a Mini Cooper

by Matthew Gilligan

car at a stop light

TikTok/@insertaninterestingname

Can we just get back to basics when it comes to how cars are designed?

It seems like things are getting a bit out of hand, don’t you think?

And here we go again, folks…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why he was confused when he pulled his car behind a Mini Cooper Countryman at a stoplight.

car with strange turn signals

TikTok/@insertaninterestingname

The Mini Cooper was in a left-hand turn lane…

And the TikTokker noticed something incredibly strange and confusing about the vehicle’s turn signal, as you can see in the photo below.

car at a stop light

TikTok/@insertaninterestingname

The TikTokker said, “Whoever designed the blinkers on this car. I don’t think they should be fired, but they should never be employed anywhere ever again.”

car at a stop light

TikTok/@insertaninterestingname

Check out the video.

@insertaninterestingname

I’m so confused! #leftorright

♬ original sound – FatherFigure

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.13.45 AM A Driver Was Confused By the Turn Signals on a Mini Cooper

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.13.59 AM A Driver Was Confused By the Turn Signals on a Mini Cooper

And this TikTokker was confused.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.14.10 AM A Driver Was Confused By the Turn Signals on a Mini Cooper

Well, that sure is strange…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter