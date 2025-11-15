A Duke Graduate Student Heard People From Another School Talking Trash, So They Sent the Group a Round of Drinks “From a Friend at Duke”

Folks, this story is a real knee-slapper!

Have a free drink to wash down your shame. “Many years ago, while in grad school at Duke, I attended an annual academic conference as a grad student. The conference hotel was the Monteleone in New Orleans which has a revolving bar in the lobby.

I was sitting at the bar one evening and overheard some grad students and professors from NC State (in-state sports rivals but lots of academic cooperation) complaining about the Duke attendees, something like “Duke people think they’re so special.” Nothing specific, nor very horrific.

I decide to have a little fun. I filled in the bartender about my plan and asked her to send the table a round of drinks “from a friend at Duke”. She timed it perfectly, serving them just as I was coming around on the rotating bar. “We didn’t order these.” “Oh, these are from a friend at Duke”. “Oh my god! Someone heard us talking!” At which point, one of the professors tore around the lobby looking for who might have done this. Now, I’m nobody, a lowly grad student. None of them knew me. I had a good chuckle as I finished my drink and strolled out, leaving them to their embarrassment.”

