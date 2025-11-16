A Family Friend Kept Parking His Motorcycle So That It Blocked The Family Entrance, So He Spat On The Seat And The Guy Never Parked There Again

Some people have no respect, no matter how many times you ask.

So, what would you do if your uncle’s brother-in-law kept blocking your only open driveway with his motorcycle, even after you’d asked him countless times to stop? Would you keep asking? Or would you finally have enough and take matters into your own hands?

In the following story, one man finds a gross but effective way to stop this very thing from happening. Here’s what he did.

One ‘sweet’ move put an end to the daily haggles! Living in a family home is not easy, as you have to make adjustments from time to time. Sometimes with family members, sometimes with relatives, friends, and all. At our home, there are 2 entrances that connect the house to the main road. And every day at any point in time, there is always someone outside visiting our house for his/her business. This particular thing happened 9-10 months ago when my uncle’s BIL visited for some reason. He is a regular visitor.

Even after he said something, his uncle’s BIL still parked there.

During that time, construction was underway at our house, so one of the entrances was blocked. That BIL came, parked his motorcycle with a locked handle just in front of the other entrance, which was open for all, and went in. I was in a hurry that day, and getting my motorcycle on the road was a real challenge. I called him multiple times, but he never answered. I went to my uncle’s home only to find that his BIL had left with my uncle without leaving any key. Somehow, I managed to move his bike out of my way and went out. This happened numerous times afterwards, and even after complaining, he never parked at the right spot. Then came the sweet revenge that completely changed the scenario.

As a smoker, he often had to cough.

That entrance, which was open, is just below my balcony. It’s an open balcony and I spend quite a lot of time there. In all these days, I noticed that he always parked his motorcycle just below the balcony. Imagine it as if you jump from my balcony, you will land on the seat of that motorcycle. One fine day, I had a pretty bad cough. I used to smoke a lot, and that could be the reason.

There was no better place to spit.

So, in the afternoon, after he parked in the usual spot and went in, I had a severe coughing, a real mouthful. Instead of spitting anywhere else, I spat on his seat. 1/4 of the seat was covered in deep green to teal mucus, with lots of white bubbles and other sticky saliva. Especially that part, where he sits. It’s been quite a long time now. Many days have passed. But he never ever parked his motorcycle there again.

Eew! That’s so nasty!

That was very nasty, but at least he never parked there again.

