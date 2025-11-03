November 3, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Fashion Designer Explained Why She Thinks Taylor Swift Has Bad Merchandise

by Matthew Gilligan

This isn’t gonna go over well with Taylor Swift’s legion of fans, now is it?

A fashion designer named Mallory posted a video on TikTok that quickly went viral because she had the nerve to say that she doesn’t think Taylor Swift has good merchandise.

The text overlay on Mallory’s video reads, “Why Taylor Swift’s merch is so bad.”

The TikTokker said that Bravado makes all of the singer’s merchandise and that it’s possible that Swift might not actually take the time to inspect the clothing to determine its quality.

Mallory addressed some of Swift’s merch and said, “It’s probably one of the worst blends of fibers you can have on a sweater. They could’ve used natural fibers.”

She added that the fibers used in Swift’s clothes will “shed microplastics forever.”

Mallory said that Swift’s Folklore cardigan sweaters have gone down in quality, but the prices have only gone up.

She added, “Quality control is clearly not at the top of the list of priorities with the insane variety of shapes and sizes that you see from each drop.”

Mallory guessed that the cardigans that sell for $70 probably only cost between $10 and $16 to make.

Here’s the video.

SWIFTIES, YOU DESERVE BETTER. YOU GOTTA GET TOGETHER AND DEMAND MORE. 🤍 Shoutout to @Kayla | Taylor Swift Data for this wonderful cardigan visual ✨ #fyp #taylorswift #plzdontbuythat

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this individual chimed in.

Y’all know that Swifties won’t like what she had to say!

