A Former Worker At A Convenience Store Was Mistaken For An Employee, But The Pushy Customer Refused To Believe They’d Quit

I don’t work here anymore. “This is a story from back in 2016. I stopped working at a convenience store in the middle of nowhere Alaska back in 2012. I get the occasional customer who recognized me from back in the day and they usually take my word that I no longer work there as truth. Well one day in September I go in to get myself some provolone and pepperoni when I hear someone authoritatively clearing their throat.

Ignore the person standing behind me while I compare prices of brands. I hear someone tapping their foot and the throat clear again. When that didn’t seem to get the desired result I feel someone grab my shoulder and turn me around. This woman was THE walking stereotype of the Can I Speak to Your Manager starter pack. She even had two misbehaving kids who were hitting each other with frozen meat (really small store). From now on I’m going to refer to her as SPW or Starter Pack Woman SPW: “I have been trying to get your attention for the past five minutes.” She said with that classic ‘I’m better than you because I don’t work retail’ tone of voice. Me: I blink a few times, confused by this. “Huh?” I had been kinda half spaced out since I was dead tired from my upstairs neighbor breaking quite hour rules. “Please don’t touch me.”

SPW: She snorts derisively and gives a exasperated sigh. “I said I was trying to get your attention. I want help getting stuff off the top shelves. Get a ladder.” Me: Not liking her tone I glare at her. “I don’t work here, leave me alone ma’am.” SPW: She doesn’t like me brushing her off at this point and goes to poke me in the chest. “Yes you do, I have seen you in here all the time, why don’t you have your apron on?” The employees all had aprons with the company logo on it. Me: I roll my eyes go back to what I was doing. “I don’t work here anymore, there’s someone stocking cans in the aisle next to us.” SPW: She turns to yell at her kids who were hitting other people with the now thawing frozen meat. Turning back to me she takes a step closer. I move thinking she was going to grab me. “YES YOU DO! I WANT TO SPEAK TO YOUR MANAGER!”

Me: “I haven’t worked here since 2012, I don’t work here anymore. Quit yelling at me and watch your kids.” I reply with an angry but normal tone of voice. She’s fuming now. SPW: “DON’T YOU TELL ME HOW TO RAISE MY KIDS! MY HUSBAND IS IN THE COAST GUARD AND HE MAKES WAY MORE MONEY THAN YOU DO AT THIS LITTLE STORE!” She screams. Me: “I don’t care,” I tell her and grab what I wanted and began heading towards the registers. There were a few people watching since she started screaming at me. SPW then grabs her kids and begins following me towards the register still yelling at me. One of the managers who was a manager when I was working there looks up from some piece of tech he was fixing and looks over at the two of us.

Manager: “Ma’am he hasn’t been working here for years. I am going to have to ask you to leave, get your kids to put the meat back and get out.” This guy did not take ANYONE’s bull **** and pretty much ran the store when the owner was out. I laughed and paid for my stuff and left listening to the woman ranting about how she would ruin their business since her husband was a member of the Coast Guard. The business is still up and running to this day.”

