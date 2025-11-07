A Girl In Their Friend Group Was Cheating On Her Boyfriend, But They Aren’t Sure If They Should Tell Him Because They Know It Would Upset Her

When you have a friend who is doing something wrong, it can be difficult to know whether you should call them out or not.

What would you do if your friend was cheating on her boyfriend, and even though she broke up with him now, her boyfriend still loves her?

That is what is happening in the friend group in this story, so they want to tell the boyfriend that she cheated, so he can get over her.

WIBTAH for telling my friend’s boyfriend that she cheated on him? For some context, I (18F) have a friend group of 6 other teenage girls.

We just graduated high school and are in the beginning of our freshman year. My friend, let’s call her Catherine, and her boyfriend, Will, started talking and eventually started dating during the end of our senior year. He’s been hanging out with us since, and we now view him as our close friend, not just Catherine’s boyfriend.

Also if it matters, most of my friend are going to CC in our home town and I went upstate for university. For college, Catherine moved into the CC dorms for independence and Will is a commuter so they don’t see each other as much. Catherine started getting close to friends in the dorms who were pretty bad influences.

They partied a lot and were basically the complete opposite of us. Catherine began getting close to the apartment of guys across from her dorm, and eventually she started sleeping in their living room and sometimes in the bed with them.

We told her this was very disrespectful to Will because he is really caring towards her. Catherine began getting annoyed at him because while she was at parties he would text her a lot to make sure she was safe. Around this time, she met a guy in her dorm building and cuddled with him in his bad that night.

The next day she broke up with Will in his car and left him crying. She didn’t tell him anything and he automatically assumed she was struggling with her mental health, so he kept checking up on her. That entire time he was checking up on her, she immediately moved on.

3 weeks after they broke up, Will sent a handwritten letter and flowers, and in the note, he said that he is still in love with her and would wait for her. We told her to confess what she had been doing, but because she didn’t consider what she did cheating, she didn’t tell him any of the things she was doing.

She told him she isn’t sure about them getting back together. We considered this leading him on because she told us that she never really liked him and didn’t feel anything when they broke up and was also talking bad about him to her friends and reposting videos about how she didn’t like him.

So, me and my friend group decided that we needed to tell him everything because this is something he needs to know. I’m honestly not sure if everyone considers that cheating, but I definitely do. And even if it wasn’t cheating, it was extremely disrespectful for her to do that.

I love her and care about her but that doesn’t give her the right to not tell him about the situation. So, WIBTAH for telling him?

