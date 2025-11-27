A Group Of Contractors Got Laid Off Unexpectedly, So They Used Their Sick Leave For The Last Two Weeks on the Job And No One Showed Up

Now, this is the kind of story we can all get behind…

Fired! In Two Weeks. “I worked for five years as a federal contractor and eventually rose through the ranks—through blood, sweat, and tears—to a low-level supervisor. I managed a team of 13 working two federal contracts. Both contracts were new, and I was supposed to make them successful so the contracts would be renewed. This started right before COVID. Even before the stuff hit the fan, my second contract was going BADLY. The agency flooded us with work, and my boss repeatedly refused to ask them to slow it down. (That was literally his only job.)

As a result, late work began piling up and costing the company lots of money. We did our best to keep up, which in reality meant a ton of unpaid overtime for me. Then COVID hit, and things only got worse. My staff asked almost daily if there would be layoffs, and my boss’ response (to them) was “We don’t know.” To me, the answer was that my job was secure but the others’ weren’t. If the contract failed, he said, I’d have a place on another team. Obviously, the contract failed. My boss personally fired me, and (unbeknownst to me) most of my team. I learned who was staying and who was going by talking with each of them personally. No one knew it was going to happen to them until it happened, and they were all shocked that I’d been fired as well. This was August 2020. Panic ensued. After firing me, my boss (who until that day I’d considered a very good friend) had the stones to call and ask me if I’d “help him end the contract on a high note.” (I got fired two weeks before my official last day, because that company is run by sadists.) I told him I’d do my job.

I immediately began doing everything I could, within the rules of course, to send my fired staff home in the best shape possible. We all knew our unused PTO would cash out, but sick time wouldn’t. Everyone was sick those last two weeks, and my boss ended up doing most of the work himself. I also sent a ton of people to work from home with “COVID-like” symptoms so they could use their time to interview for jobs etc. I was immediately hired by another federal contractor, and I brought my best former employee along with me. Since then, she and I poached about a dozen employees away from our former employer, who eventually threatened to sue her if she headhunted anyone else. I’m proud to say that our revenge-fueled efforts have taken so many of their good employees that the company is now openly failing and will soon go out of business.”

