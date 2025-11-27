A Group of Contractors Were Told By a Department Store Manager That They Couldn’t Use Their Ladders to Complete Their Work, So They Walked Out

If you’re a contractor and you don’t think you’re provided the materials to get the job done, the best thing you can do is WALK AWAY.

Retail 3rd party story. “I work for a 3rd party company that goes into many stores and completes various resets and builds displays etc. We were being paid to show up at 12 am and do a huge reset for perhaps the largest department store in America which I will not name but everyone knows which one it is (25 hours of work, spread between 5 employees, should take us 5 hours). Anyway so in order to complete this we need to reach kind of high and needed ladders or carts with ladders. We had none so instead we used these chairs and stood on them. Well… the store didn’t like that. They said we had to use ladders or those carts with ladders. And they told us we had to use them or they wouldn’t let us do this. So our regional manager (think “in charge of 1/4th of the country) said “then you must provide us with these ladders or carts”

They said they were using them and were too busy. So regional manager turned to all of us right in front of this store manager and said “everyone pack up and hand me your stuff. The store has agreed to complete this reset for us” She handed the stuff to the manager and said “this must be completed before 6 am. Good luck.”

Everyone walked out and regional looked at us and said “If the store refuses us service which we are contracted to do it is their responsibility. Whoever comes in tomorrow to complete activities in the store, call me. If this isn’t completed by the store, I have to have the name of that manager.” That poor store manager has never said no to our company since then. Pretty crazy stuff.”

