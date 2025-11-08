A Hiring Manager Had A Bad Interaction With An Aggressive Driver On The Way To Work, And The Jerk Who Cut Him Off Came Into His Office For A Job Interview

Folks, let me give you a quick life lesson…

You shouldn’t drive like an angry idiot anyway, but you should also keep in mind that you shouldn’t behave that way because you never know who you might offend.

And that’s what happened in this story from Reddit.

Read on and learn about what went down!

Actually I do work here, and NO you didn’t get the job. “I’m driving back to the office after a hasty lunch. I’ve spent the entire morning interviewing candidates for a vacancy in my team and I’ve got a full afternoon of interviews lined up. As I drive up to our parking lot, an obnoxious dude (OD) cuts right in front of me, causing me to slam on the brakes hard to avoid hitting his car. I smack my horn and give him an exasperated look when he looks back at me through his rear view mirror. OD ignores me and proceeds to turn into our parking lot. OD then pulls into my designated lot and I pull along side him. Me “You really need to watch how you drive. You almost hit me.”

OD rolls down his window and extends his middle finger. Loud euro techno music emanates from his car. OD revs his engine and yells, “Go **** yourself!” If this was any other day, I’d be getting ready to respond in kind, but I’ve got my afternoon schedule packed full of interviews and I don’t have the time or patience to deal with OD. I shake my head in frustration, but I move my car a couple of lots away, just in case OD decides to do something to my car. I figure this is the end of my interaction with OD and I rush into the office to get ready for the interviews. Our office manager notices that I’m out of sorts, and asks if I’m okay. I explain what transpired in the parking lot and quickly brush it off. Our office manager is like a mother to me and very protective. I assure her that I’m fine and she can send the next candidate over to my office. About an hour later, I’m between interviews and I hear a knock on my door. It’s the office manager with a knowing look on her face.

“Hey, I think your OD is lined up for the next interview.” “Send him in”, I say. Office manager flashes that same knowing look and nods. This is going to be interesting. A few seconds later, OD walks up to the door and seats himself down in the chair before looking up and realizing who I am. Awkward silence… OD “Uh, about just now.” “Yes?” I say OD “In the parking lot. You know I was in a rush. Stress of the interview, you know.” Amazing. OD doesn’t even have the decency to apologize.

OD then begins to tell me how he’s such a good fit for the role and that in his opinion I need to stop interviewing other candidates immediately, or something to that effect. I keep a blank face throughout the interview and just look at him. I don’t consider myself to be a mean person, but it is an absolute joy seeing him squirm in the seat in front of him. I wait for another uncomfortably long pause before leaning forward across the table. OD cringes back in his seat.

Me “Your interview began in the parking lot and I’m happy to say that you will not be getting the job.” OD sags visibly and retreats from the room. Office Manager’s head pops in my doorway five minutes later with a huge grin on her face. For the rest of my time at that job, the office manager would bring it up every now and then and we have a big laugh about it. This experience taught me to always be humble and gracious to other people, and also not be a jerk on the road.”

