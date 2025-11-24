A Homeowner Let a Friend Rent His House For a Cheap Price, But He Had to Evict Him After the Guy Wouldn’t Fix All Kinds of Issues With the House

Jeez, talk about biting the hand that feeds you….

How Chuck lost his half of a house. “Back in the late ’90s a buddy of mine, Dan, rented a place from one of our old high-school classmates, Chuck. He’d inherited it from his grandmother and, well, had no interest in living there. The place was dated. Pink bathrooms, ‘Harvest Puke’ appliances, lots of dark wood paneling, and a ‘conversation pit’ in the ‘rumpus room’… But Chuck had agreed to rent the place for only $600/month, which made it a total steal. My one bedroom apartment was $425, and this was a 2/2 with a garage and an acre of back yard. It became the unofficial hang-out spot for five or six months before Dan swapped to night shift.

Then one day Dan calls me at 6 am and asks me if I have the home number for a plumber we know socially. Dan: “I’ve been having trouble with things draining and Chuck has been telling me he’ll send someone, but now I’ve got an inch of sewage in the basement, it can’t wait, and his answering service isn’t picking up.” I pass the number along and I don’t hear any more about it. I still see Dan out and about a couple nights a week, he just doesn’t mention it and I figure it got handled. But who does bring it up? Chuck. The first time I see him in months he dashes across the park to catch up with me and complains about how Dan screwed him by calling the plumber and letting the guy point out a whole bunch of code violations he’s gotta fix.

Except, apparently, Chuck doesn’t actually fix any of them. No, what he does is pretend he’s not getting rent from Dan, and files for eviction. Once again, I hear that bit first not from Dan, but from Chuck, who saw me walk into the grocery store and left his place in line to come gossip about how Dan is going to be homeless and broke really soon for screwing with him. I’m not real sure about what Chuck’s telling me, what with the fact that I know from experience that code violations aren’t something you can elect to not fix, but there are lots of wormy methods for landlords to screw over their tenants, including pretending that rent didn’t arrive, so.. That evening I go out of my way to see Dan. I wouldn’t have normally gone to the bar on a Tuesday, or any hockey night at all, but I knew he’d be there and I wanted to warn him.

Except nothing I say regarding Chuck or eviction is a surprise. He’s smirking for most of it, and chuckling towards the end. Dan: Don’t worry, dude. I have a pretty good lawyer, and that’s all I’m gonna say. Me: But…. Dan: Shaddup already, the Wings game is starting. A couple of months go by, Dan is back on day shift, and his place has become the unofficial hangout again.

It’s a bitter cold Saturday in January, so four or five of us are in the ‘rumpus room’ playing video games when we see Chuck’s sister, Elle, wander up to the sliding doors with some paperwork and knock. Off goes the Megadeth. We all want to hear what this is about. I can’t really hear her, it’s just near-whispered gibberish from where I am. She’s always been soft-spoken, and seems to be especially so today. But I can hear Dan just fine. Dan: Really? That’s good. Which one do I have to sign, wait, this one? And do you have a… Elle, producing a pen and pointing: ……. Dan scribbles. Dan: And the eviction? Elle, shuffling papers and handing Dan some: ……. Dan: Fantastic. Why don’t you come in and have some coffee? We’re playing Quake, if you want to join us. Elle: ……. Dan: Yeah, I understand. Dan boops her nose, complete with a ‘honk’. Elle laughs and walks out towards the driveway. I didn’t know what to say, especially with that.. Whatever it was, with the nose.

Dan: So, I’m sure all you have heard that Chuck tried to evict me. Chuck lost, had to pay me more than his half of the house was worth to make me go away, and, uh, Elle is my new landlord. Murmurs. Dan: But she had to get a mortgage to buy him out, so if anyone wants to rent a room, let me know, because I’m sure what I’m paying is about to go up.”

