A Homeowner Was Mistaken For A Cleaning Person By A Neighbor, And She Wouldn’t Take The Hint That She Was Cleaning Her Own House

But I’m the homeowner . . . “I, like most people in our neighborhood, have been working from home since Covid started. We have a townhouse, and there’s another row of houses behind ours. I wear blue t-shirts, because I like blue and am on the spectrum, and mostly because I LIKE blue. Anyway, I’ve had a bit of a work lull, and have been stepping up my cleaning routine. I spent a solid hour on my knees today, scrubbing the kitchen grout that turned out to be light beige not dark brown (who knew?). About an hour ago, our doorbell rang. I answered, and found a random Karen on my front steps.

Without any introduction, she started right in. Cast: ME . . . me EB – entitled *****, aka Karen SO – my husband NSO – that woman’s poor husband.

EB: How much do you charge? ME: Pardon me? EB: Howww. Muuuuucch. Dooooo. Youuuu. Chaaarge. ME: Charge for what? EB: <dramatic eyeroll> <equally dramatic sigh> <under her breath> “They let just about anyone in here, unbelievable.” <in an overly loud tone and extra slowly>”How much do you charge for your cleaning services?”

At this point, it dawned on me that she thought I was here cleaning. This is a bit odd, our front drapes were closed all day. So the only way she would have seen me cleaning is if she was looking in our back second floor windows. So yeah, creepy. I’m not a fan of people who are rude. Doesn’t matter if you think they are “beneath you,” there’s no reason to be a jerk. ME: Oh I see. I don’t charge to clean my house. Do you think I should send my husband an invoice? EB: Give me your husband’s phone number. Clearly I’ll need to negotiate with him. ME: Oh, no need he should be taking his lunch break soon, let me go get him for you. At this point, I shut the door in her face. The high today was 28 and windy, so I can’t imagine that she was comfortable standing out there. But at least she has some time to cool off. My husband was coming upstairs at this point, and opened the door. EB: Do yoooou speak English? SO: Yes, do you not?

EB: This is America, we all speak English here! Your employee was very rude to me. I want to hire your cleaning services but she will not be welcome in my home. Bring someone else. I’ll need a full house clean tomorrow morning, and I will pay $80.00 if your staffer does a good job. At this point, EB stomped off, clearly convinced she was getting her house cleaned. I guess she told her husband, because NSO came by about 20 minutes later, and profusely apologized. Apparently, this had been discussed already, and she absolutely refused to believe that we lived there (have for more than 6 months now). He had told her to leave us alone, but she was evidently determined.

NSO: I told her you guys were the new neighbors. She just refused to believe me. She said you always wear blue uniform shirts, and just couldn’t be persuaded. I’m so sorry for the interruption.”

