A Homeowner’s Neighbor Kept Calling the City on Them About Violations, So They Did the Same to Him and the Guy Got Into Hot Water

Neighbor pushed too far. “I moved into a 5-acre property back in 2022. It is within city limits so we have to abide by some of the city bylaws.

Between April of 2022 and the present, my neighbor has called City bylaw, City Police, as well as the land use bylaw on me over 20 times. For things such as dogs barking, building a fence (pallet fence/not permanent), an 8 x 14 deck built in the yard, long grass, bringing my work truck home, etc…. In November last year, the bylaw officers told me to file a harassment claim with the police regarding this. They came and the neighbor agreed to stop with the phone calls and was given my phone number to negate the constant response from various city departments and so I could rectify any issues more quickly.

Well, 3 months ago the calls started once again. RV trailer parking, long grass, and a noise complaint that was called in when everyone who lives at my house was on vacation and no animals were at the house. After 3 years of this, I’ve had enough.

Today I called the city in regards to a few issues I have with the state of his property. I started by looking up the bylaws regarding vehicle storage. (We’re not allowed to store any vehicle that is not registered or insured, and a permit is required.) This man has upwards of 40 vehicles illegally stored on his property. Next, I saw these shipping containers, 3 of them! Guess what folks? In my city, you need a building permit to place those on your property. They need to be on a properly built parking pad, including asphalt. And for the icing on the cake, this man rents said vehicles to movie studios for local filming and he has no business license! So this man now has to remove the vehicles and shipping containers before the end of the month, and has to move all RV/utility trailers onto his paved section of driveway or off the property! **** around and find out.”

