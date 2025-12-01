A Homeowner’s Neighbors Demanded That They Pay For A New Fence Because They Have Dogs And Nice Garden, So They Tore Down The Wooden Fence And Had An Ugly Concrete Wall Built

As the old saying goes…

Be careful what you wish for!

Because it might just come back to bite you in the you-know-what.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page!

You asked for a secure fence, we gave you a secure fence. “Our neighbours can be funny. Nice one minute, moody the next. There was a rickety old fence between our properties which I owned. We’d patched it up a few times but didn’t really have the money to totally replace 80 ft of bespoke sized fences and posts at that time. The neighbours have complained a few times about our fence, they have 10 dogs and have spent a lot of money on landscaping their garden.

Well, that doesn’t sound fair…

They demanded we replace the fence because they need a secure boundary for the dogs but made it very clear they were not contributing to the costs. It’s not unreasonable, but the way they demanded rubbed me up the wrong way. Generally in the U.K, there are no HOA rules on old builds so I can replace the wooden fence with anything we like as long as it’s on our land and is no more than 2m high. So last month we got a quote and arranged for a firm to replace the fencing. I informed the neighbours and picked a day they would be at work so not to ruin the ‘surprise’.

That’s not a nice view…

When they got home they found the wooden fence and wooden posts have been replaced with 6 ft concrete posts and a wall of concrete panels. Now they look out of their kitchen onto what resembles the Berlin Wall. I also made sure the smooth face of the concrete panels are pointing towards us. (We have bushes along our side so wouldn’t see it anyway, but their side is right next to their patio area). They haven’t approached us about it yet but my husband told me he could see the wife in her garden from his office window and she had a face like thunder.”

The neighbors DEFINITELY didn’t like this new wall separating their yards…

