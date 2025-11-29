A Husband With A New Child Wants To Spend Mother’s Day With His Wife, And Her Mom And His Own Mother Aren’t Happy About It

The holidays can get pretty tricky for some families…

You try to please everyone and you don’t want to leave anyone out, but sometimes that’s just not realistic.

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit is facing some backlash because he didn’t see his mom on Mother’s Day.

Did he act like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for choosing not to see my mother for Mother’s Day. “I 24M and my wife 24F have been married for under a year. We recently welcomed our daughter into the world. This will be the first Mother’s Day that my wife has been a mother. For this Mother’s Day she wanted to visit her mother who lives 2.5 hours away from us and we wanted to be together, so we decided to drive up for the week.

Not everyone was happy about this.

When I informed my mother of the plans I had for the day she was hurt and began to argue with me, explaining why I should see both her and my wife for Mother’s Day. My mother lives close to where we do and suggested I drive back for a short visit in the evening. Since the drive would be 5 hours round trip this would make the day incredibly short with my wife. I have told my mother that I would like to prioritize my wife on this day as she is the mother of my child and it is her first Mother’s Day. I don’t want to leave my wife for over 5 hours on her first Mother’s Day but I’m wondering if I’m the ******* for not wanting to also spend time with my mother on this day.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this reader spoke up.

This guy’s mom isn’t being very understanding about this…

