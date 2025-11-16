A Man Always Mowed His Dad’s Lawn, But After He Complained About the Job He Did, He Never Cut it Again

Well, this guy’s dad really blew it…

Don’t worry, I won’t mow your weeds again. “For most of the summer I have a rough cut mower behind my little tractor. Not the biggest thing but perfect for mowing tall brush and weeds in tight areas. For years whenever the state mowed their part I’d jump on my tractor and mow that tall section so it all blended in. Never mentioned it to my dad because it only took about 5 minutes to mow, not an issue. The key part of this story is my mower throws clippings out of the back but also to the right a bit. Typically I’d go so the clippings went towards the road.

One day about 4 years ago I wasn’t thinking and went the other direction. It wasn’t too bad, just got some grass clippings in his grass. Figured the next time he mowed he’d just run through it with his lawnmower and shred the clippings and blow it towards the road and it would all be over. Boy was I wrong. My wife saw it all. He drove past, stopped, got out of the truck to look at the damage. Went home, changed into work clothes, and came back with a lawn rake. Mind you, we’re just talking about grass clippings in the grass, it’s not like I left it looking like a hay field. Nothing that I wouldn’t run back over with my lawnmower and shred.

He came inside screaming and cussing at me for making a mess, he said ‘you know that grass is my pride and joy’ and told me I had no business cutting his grass because ‘the state cuts it anyways so why would you cut it’. Apparently he never realized that I was the one that cut it after the state did their section. I told him not to worry about it, it wont happen again. He told me that if I really wanted to cut it just rake up when I’m done. I said no, it won’t happen again. That was 4 years ago. That grass hasn’t been cut since. Now whenever the state mows it looks exactly like this. He’s too stubborn to ask me to mow it, and I’m sure not going to take it upon myself to mess up his pride and joy.”

